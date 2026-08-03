US-Iranian conflict likely to be over by year end — Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The US-Iranian conflict is likely to be resolved before the end of 2026 or early next year because Middle Eastern countries are not comfortable living in a confrontation, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"I believe that either by the end of this year or sometime early next year this conflict should be resolved according to the logic of events since neither the countries of the Middle East nor Iran are living comfortably under such conditions," Karasin said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

The Russian senator added he doubted that the conflict would be dragged out for several more years.

Karasin emphasized that Russia plays a positive role regarding the Middle East developments.

"It can be proved by the contacts that have already taken place between our envoys, including contacts at the various highest levels. I also mean [US President Donald] Trump and some other leaders with the participation of our president," he said.

The US and Israel began a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.