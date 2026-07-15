Russian exports of grain, grain-based products up 69% year-to-date

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of grain and processed grain products grew by 69% to over 36.1 mln tons from the beginning of 2026 through July 10, the agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"As of July 10, 2026, exports of grain and processed grain products totaled over 36.1 mln tons, which is 69% higher than in the same period in 2025 when 21.4 mln tons were shipped," the report said.

An increase in grain shipments from Russia was recorded: to Turkey (by 86%), Egypt (by 45%), China (by 63%), Iran (by 75%), Kazakhstan (threefold), Sudan (twofold), Kenya (19-fold), and Azerbaijan, Uganda, and Mozambique (fourfold), as well as manifold increases to Brazil and South Africa, according to the report.