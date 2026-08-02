15 civilians killed, 51 injured in Ukraine’s attacks on Energodar since late April

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Fifteen people have died and 51 more have been injured in Ukraine’s attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation around Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"On Friday evening, a drone hit a five-storey residential house. As a result, five apartments were destroyed by fire. Regrettably, a woman bornin in 1952 died. In all, since the outbreak of the current escalation around Energodar on April 27, as many as 15 city residents have died and 51 have been injured," he said.

According to Likhachev, Ukraine’s attacks targeted a fire station, passenger transport, and residential quarters.