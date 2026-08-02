MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian troops struck transport and energy infrastructure and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport and energy infrastructure and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian army and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,415 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 210 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 360 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 355 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 30 troops and 17 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,158 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,158 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,158 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 195,419 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,400 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,768 multiple rocket launchers, 35,991 field artillery guns and mortars and 68,114 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.