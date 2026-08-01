Ukrainian drones injure four people in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has injured four civilians in the Belgorod Region with a drone, the emergency headquarters of the region said.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue attacks on the region with the help of drones. Four civilians were injured," it said on Max messenger.

A woman was wounded when a drone hit a private house. She was treated at the central district hospital, and will continue outpatient treatment.

Also, the number of victims of a drone attack on a car in the Graivoronsky district increased to two.

"Another man with a shrapnel wound to his forearm applied to the Grayvoronsky hospital. He will be transferred to the regional clinical hospital to continue treatment," the headquarters said.

Another drone attacked a car injuring a man and a woman with shrapnel. They were taken to the central district hospital, where they received medical care.