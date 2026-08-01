Famous Nepalese record-breaking climber die in avalanche in Pakistan

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak Mountain (8,051 m) in Pakistan, said Elite Exped, a company co-founded by Purja.

"Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of this expedition sadly did not survive. "Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa," the company said on Instagram (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized extremist in Russia).

On Wednesday, a team of 10 climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, the United States, Oman and China began climbing Broad Peak. The expedition was led by 43-year-old Purja. On Thursday, around noon local time, an avalanche descended on the mountain, after which communication with the group was lost. According to GPS sensors, the athletes were thrown a kilometer down.

Broad Peak is an 8,000-meter peak in the Karakoram mountain range on the border between Pakistan and China. It is the twelfth highest peak in the world and one of the most difficult to climb in the region.

In 2019, Purja inscribed his name in the history of mountaineering, having conquered all 14 of the world's highest peaks in record time - in six months and six days. This record lasted until 2023. He also became the first climber to reach the peaks of Mount Everest, Lhotse and Makalu in 48 hours. Purja was a soldier of the Gurkha Brigade of the British Army and served in the Special Boat Service, a special unit of the Royal Marines of the United Kingdom.