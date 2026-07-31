Russia not to pay membership fee to OECD Nuclear Energy Agency

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia will not pay this year’s membership dues to the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to a government resolution.

The document stipulates that the sum of 61.3 million rubles (nearly $773,500) will instead be allocated to the state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Whereas Moscow’s membership in the agency was suspended in May 2022, Moscow stopped paying its contributions last year.

Russia joined the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency in 2013.