Register of miners being compiled by finance ministry already includes 1,364 specialists

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has begun creating a register of miners, which currently contains 1,364 registered specialists, Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"Indeed, we have already started to form a registry of miners and this registry already contains 1,364 registered miners," he said.

The ministry has decided to tax mining, Siluanov added. "And now we're discussing whether we should legalize the volume of payments in cryptocurrency, in cryptoassets, which, in fact, exist today, but are outside the scope of legislative regulation," he said.

The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia have agreed to promptly prepare legislative proposals on the possibility of interstate settlements within the framework of cryptocurrency, on the regulation of crypto exchanges, and the operation of crypto exchanges, the minister noted.

"So that this area is legalized, given a legal basis, and we can appropriately deduct taxes from these transactions, as with any financial assets, and take them into account for tax purposes. I believe we need to move in this direction as quickly as possible. This will be beneficial for everyone: those involved in interstate settlements, cross-border settlements, and those who today use cryptocurrency as a source of payments and a source of savings," he said.