MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost approximately 1,290 personnel in the special military operation zone over the past day, according to a briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Specifically, Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup amounted to up to 200 personnel, West battlegroup - up to 210, South battlegroup - up to 210, Center battlegroup - up to 380, East battlegroup - more than 240, and Dnepr battlegroup - up to 50 personnel.

Russian air defense systems shot down 360 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two aerial bombs and two HIMARS rockets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the ministry reported. "Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles manufactured in the United States, and 360 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ groupings struck storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations in 158 areas," the ministry said.