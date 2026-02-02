FACTBOX: Two killed in Stary Oskol, 31 drones shot down in attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles overnight over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were killed when a drone struck a private home in Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Region.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 22 UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod Region, four - over Krasnodar Region, two - over the Rostov Region, and one each over the Astrakhan, Bryansk, and Kursk regions.

Consequences

- Two people were killed when a drone hit a private home in Stary Oskol in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

- He added that the detonation of another UAV shattered windows in more than ten apartments across three multi-story residential buildings.

- A vehicle was also damaged.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports of Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, and Magas.

- The restrictions have now been lifted.