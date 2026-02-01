Trump announces start of talks on Greenland, hopes for 'good deal'

WASHINGTON, February 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that negotiations on Greenland have started and expressed hope for a "good deal" for both Washington and Europe.

"We have started a negotiation," he said, responding to journalists' questions about whether he had been in contact with European leaders regarding Greenland. "I think it's going to be a good deal for everybody, very important deal, actually, from a national security point of view - very, very important deal. I think we're going to make a deal there," he stated.

According to Trump, consensus has been reached on numerous issues, and Europe also wants the US to conclude an agreement.

On January 21, after talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump announced that the outlines of a Greenland deal had emerged. According to Axios, the draft agreement Rutte proposed to Trump stipulates preserving Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and updating the terms of the 1951 agreement on the island’s defense. This would allow the US to establish military bases and "defense zones" there if NATO deems it necessary.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen later stated that Rutte had no authority to conduct such negotiations on behalf of Denmark. She also noted that the negotiation process had returned to the "traditional path" of diplomatic efforts.