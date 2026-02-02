Russian companies in talks to build small hydroelectric power plants in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Representatives of Russian companies are already in talks in Kabul with relevant agencies regarding the construction of small hydroelectric power plants, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Gul Hassan said in interview with TASS.

"Yes, Russian companies are showing interest in the electricity generation sector. Some of them have already visited Afghanistan and held meetings and talks with relevant agencies and specialists," the diplomat said responding to a question about whether work is underway in this area.

"In this regard, it is expected that practical steps will be taken in this direction in the near future," the diplomat said in his first interview as head of the diplomatic mission in Moscow.