GORKI, February 2. /TASS/. Unlike the Kiev regime, Russia is entirely self-sufficient in all necessary weapons and produces them in full. The country has even succeeded in increasing production, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev noted in an interview with TASS, Reuters, and the Wargonzo project.

Medvedev said that Russia is now producing "many times more" drones and artillery shells than at the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine. "We are self-sufficient, but we have rapidly increased production volumes," he said. "Our defense industry is now running like clockwork. This is a great achievement for the entire defense industry and for those who work there." This is a key difference between Russia and Ukraine: "We supply ourselves, while our adversary gets everything from Western countries, from its sponsors, from those who support the Bandera regime."

Medvedev did not disclose specific weapons production figures, but he noted the heroic labor of defense industry workers and organizers.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, who also holds the rank of First Deputy Chairman of the Military-Industrial Commission, pays special attention to weapons production and the overall state of affairs in the defense industry.