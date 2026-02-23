Ukrainian Armed Forces lose about 1,355 troops over past day

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces losses over the past 24 hours amounted to about 1,355 service members across all areas of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In the area of responsibility of the North group of forces, Ukrainian losses totaled up to 225 troops; West — 195 troops; Center — 390 troops; South — 140 troops; East — up to 335 troops; and Dnepr — more than 50 troops.

The ministry also said that Russian air defense systems shot down seven guided aerial bombs, 21 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, one long-range Neptune guided missile and 541 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Russian Armed Forces also struck transport, energy and fuel infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery units of the Russian Federation Armed Forces carried out strikes on transport, energy and fuel infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 areas," the ministry said.