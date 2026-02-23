MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The actual size of Ukraine’s budget deficit for 2026 amounts to about $50 bln, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (who held office in 2010-2014) said in an interview with TASS.

"The budget deficit of the Kiev regime exceeds €30 bln, which is about $50 bln," he said.

Azarov argued that even a €90 bln loan from the European Union would not help address this deficit, as the funds would primarily be directed toward military purposes rather than ensuring macrofinancial stability. "This is an enormous sum — €90 bln — half of the entire annual budget of the European Union. That means all 27 countries are contributing, except for several that have refused to participate, and creating such a fund. And how is it distributed? €60 bln for weapons and €30 bln for financing the budget deficit of the Kiev regime," he said.

Azarov added that Kiev is seeking additional sources of financing. "They have already identified who will provide it — Japan and Norway, which is not part of the European Union. I would note that the sums allocated by Japan over these years are very substantial — around $10 bln. Norway has also allocated about $14 bln," he said.