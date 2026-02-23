Russia, Burkina Faso agree to hold intergovernmental commission meeting this summer

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Burkina Faso may take place this summer, the Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso told Izvestia.

"During the visit of Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Karamoko [Jean-Marie] Traore to Moscow on February 12-13, 2026, agreements were reached to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in the summer of 2026. The parties have begun forming the national sections of the commission," the Russian Embassy told Izvestia.