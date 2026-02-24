Kiev’s attacks on Russian territory leave 14 civilians dead over week — envoy

LUGANSK, February 24. /TASS/. Fourteen civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded in the Ukrainian army’s attacks on Russian regions over the week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 118 civilians suffered in the Ukrainian Nazis’ bombardments: 104 people, including two minors were wounded and 14 others died. <…> The youngest victim was three years old and the oldest 91 years old. The Ukrainian military did not reduce the intensity of drone, artillery and rocket strikes on civilian facilities in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions where the largest number of civilians hurt in the attacks was registered," the envoy said.

The Ukrainian army’s attacks by strike drones were the most frequent cause of civilian deaths or injuries in Russian regions. In particular, 94 civilians, or about 79% of the total number of those injured, suffered wounds in Ukrainian drone attacks over the past week, he said.

The Ukrainian military uses drones for remote mine-laying in Russian regions. Over the past week, new cases of explosives detonation were registered in the Kherson Region. In particular, a 58-year-old resident of the village of Podlesnoye died after stepping on a mine, Miroshnik said.

"Under similar circumstances, a 78-year-old woman died in the village of Malaya Kardashinka. Two civilians sustained wounds after an explosive detonated in Golaya Pristan. A man was injured in the town of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he added.

Overall, the Ukrainian army fired nearly 3,900 various munitions on Russian territory over the past week, Miroshnik said.