15 killed in helicopter crash in Peru

BUENOS AIRES, February 23. /TASS/. At least 15 people died in a Mi-17 helicopter crash in southern Peru, the country’s air force said.

"Special forces, in coordination with the national police, have located the Mi-17 helicopter that lost radio contact yesterday afternoon. The helicopter was found in the area of the town of Chala Viejo, Chala district, Caraveli province, Arequipa department," it said.

The crash killed four crewmembers and 11 passengers including children. The helicopter was on its way to render assistance to the population affected by floods and other emergencies in Arequipa.