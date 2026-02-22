Russia helps secure Venezuela's statehood — MFA

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s position helped preserve Venezuela’s statehood, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.
"If Russia had not maintained its long-standing position, which it continues to uphold today, very little of Venezuela’s statehood would have remained. No one would have negotiated with them; they would have been treated, as the West has repeatedly suggested, as those who are on the menu," the diplomat said. "Now they are being treated as participants at the negotiating table. That is the difference," she added.