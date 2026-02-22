US president's approval rate drops to 39% — poll

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 39%, with many Americans dissatisfied with his economic policies, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News from February 12 to 17.

Some 39% of respondents approved of the US leader’s performance, down from 41% in October 2025. Meanwhile, 60% expressed a negative view, compared with 59% in October, including 47% who said they strongly disapprove of the measures taken by the US president. The remainder declined to answer.

According to regular surveys by The Washington Post and ABC, the last time dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies reached 60% was in January 2021, at the end of his first term in office.

The February poll also found that 32% of respondents approved of the US leader’s efforts to curb inflation, while 65% disapproved. Some 41% described his economic policy as effective, whereas 57% held the opposite view. Tariffs on foreign products were viewed positively by 34% and negatively by 64%. US relations with other countries under the current administration were assessed favorably by 35% and unfavorably by 62%.

The survey was conducted among 2,589 adults in the US.