Hungary to block 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 22. /TASS/. Hungary will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"At tomorrow’s Foreign Affairs Council, the EU aims to adopt the 20th sanctions package [against Russia]. Hungary will block it. Until Ukraine resumes oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline, we will not allow decisions important to Kiev to move forward," he wrote on X.

The minister called Ukraine's decision not to resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline clear political blackmail, adding that Ukraine will not succeed in undermining Hungary's energy security.