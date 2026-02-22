Iran does not discuss removal of highly enriched uranium from republic with US — TV

DOHA, February 22. /TASS/. Iran did not discuss the issue of removing highly enriched uranium stockpiles from the republic during indirect talks with the United States, Al Jazeera reported, citing an Iranian official.

"Our nuclear obligations, as well as Washington's commitment to lifting sanctions and economic cooperation, are being discussed during the talks," the TV channel quoted the official as saying. "The issue of removing Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles was not discussed during the talks," he noted.

At the same time, the source denied rumors about possible Iran’s concessions in the oil and gas sector. "Talk about handing over mines and oil fields to Washington is illogical and not on the agenda," he stressed.