MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia will never forget or forgive the crimes committed by the Kiev regime, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist from Vesti, as he commented on a recent assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev and the possible retaliatory measures from the Russian side.

Asked whether Moscow should "behave in the same way [the Kiev regime] is behaving with Russia and conduct some kind of counter-special operations," Bortnikov emphasized that the issue of countermeasures is generally very delicate. "However, we are closely monitoring all events and, of course, we will never forget or forgive," he said.