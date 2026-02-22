Georgia purchases record 4,800 tons of liquefied propane from Russia in January

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. Georgia imported more than 4,800 tons of liquefied propane from Russia in January 2026, a record monthly figure, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia analyzed by TASS.

Liquefied propane imports totaled 4,811.8 tons worth $2.3 mln, according to the service. This is 2.2 times more than in January 2025 and the highest figure ever for a single month. In total, Georgia purchased 39,900 tons of this raw material from Russia last year, representing a 53.2% year-on-year increase. Russia is Georgia's primary supplier of propane.

In January, Georgia imported 366.5 tons of liquefied butane worth $186 mln from Russia. Compared to January 2025, Russian butane imports decreased by 41.4%.