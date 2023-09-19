Yakovlev to offer production of components for Russian aircraft to India

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The producer of Russian civil aircraft Yakovlev (part of United Aircraft Corporation, UAC and Rostec) plans to discuss the issues of production of components for Russian aircraft among other things with India, Chief Executive Officer of Yakovlev Andrey Boginsky told TASS.

General Director of UAC Yury Slyusar said this summer that the corporation might start producing SSJ 100 aircraft at HAL’s plant in India, adding that corresponding negotiations were underway.

"We have many issues [to discuss with Indian colleagues]," he said when asked about the possibility of producing MC-21 jets in India. "The production of components for [Russian] civil aircraft" is among them, Boginsky said, adding that "various cooperation options are under consideration."