Russia has every opportunity to boost domestic aircraft production — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has every opportunity to boost domestic aircraft production and reduce dependence on imports, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an operational meeting with deputy prime ministers on Monday.

"It is critical to significantly increase domestic aircraft production and reduce reliance on imported products, and we have every opportunity to do this," he said, summarizing the results of his trip to Kazan on June 22, where he held a separate meeting on the development of the aircraft industry.

He noted that the industry needs special assistance amid external pressure. Mishustin recalled that a detailed program for the development of a strategically important sector was devised and adopted last year. According to the plan, the Kazan Aviation Plant should increase production of Tu-214 jets to ten aircraft per year by 2025.

Mishustin earlier praised the country's demand for domestically produced aircraft. "The demand is huge," he said at a conference in Kazan on expanding civil aircraft production. "Our companies need modern aircraft for transporting goods and passengers. We need small models for regional flights, as well as medium-and long-haul aircraft," Mishustin added. He emphasized that the government pays great attention to the aviation industry.

The Prime Minister recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier set the goal of developing Russian aviation, as well as the production and operation of Russian-made aircraft, which is particularly important in times when the safety and comfort of passenger air transport have become critical. "It is necessary to reduce dependence on foreign materials and components, start domestic aircraft production and expand its range," Mishustin added.

Managing Director of Tupolev Vadim Korolev said earlier that the demand for Tu-214 passenger jets stands at 150 units by 2032. "The confirmed demand for Tu-214 airplanes is up to 150 units by 2032 already now, with firm contracts for 20 airplanes, agreements of intent signed by 67 airplanes, and requests from official customers in place for 61 aircraft," Korolev said. The Tu-214 is the middle-range narrow-body jet, capable of carrying up to 210 passengers on board.