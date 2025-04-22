KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian troops have blown up historical buildings at a monastery in Gornal in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region while fleeing, Russian security forces told TASS.

According to them, the monastery sustained major damage.

"Unfortunately, the premises of the monastery sustained a lot of damage: both on the premises and around the monastery, the enemy stationed mortar and artillery crews, the buildings housed drone control centers and personnel. Moreover, several groups of Ukrainian personnel blew up the historical buildings while fleeing," a source told TASS.