UAE-backed forces launch military operation in southern Yemen

DOHA, December 15. /TASS/. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist group, announced the launch of an antiterror operation in Abyan Governorate in southern Yemen, the separatists said in a statement.

"The Southern Armed Forces announce the launch of a new military operation dubbed Operation Decisive Resolve in Abyan province to target terrorist groups," the statement reads. The latest move is a continuation of ongoing efforts to "eliminate terrorism and reinforce security and stability" in the governorate, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Al-Naqeeb, the STC spokesperson, explained.

Addressing a meeting in Aden, the provisional capital of Yemen, on December 9, STC Chairperson Aidarus al-Zoubaidi declared full control over the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Mahrah. Next-stage plans, he noted, include establishing institutions of a future state in southern Yemen. STC forces have taken the southern republic under full control, while some in a UAE-led internationally recognized government have fled Aden, a source told TASS earlier. On December 13, the general staff controlled by the government reported that at least 32 servicemen were killed in the seizure of Hadhramaut by STC forces and 45 troops were injured.