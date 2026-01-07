INTERVIEW: CAR seeks to open UAV operator training center jointly with Russia — president

BANGUI /CAR/, January 7. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) would like to open a drone operator training center jointly with Russia, incumbent President of CAR, Faustin-Archange Touadera, said in the first interview with TASS after winning the elections.

Earlier, Touadera noted that drones or even establishing their production are necessary to protect CAR from existing threats.

"This is our sincere desire," Touadera said in response to a question about whether he would like to open a UAV operator training center in CAR jointly with Russia.

Russian Ambassador to CAR Alexander Bikantov earlier told TASS that the Central African Republic’s army is well-equipped and constantly developing with the support of Russia, which is the country's key military-technical partner.

He added that the prospects for cooperation between Russia and CAR in the military-technical sphere are very significant. Russia is the main partner of CAR in this area and provides assistance in building the country's armed forces and transforming them into a modern, compact, and self-sufficient army.