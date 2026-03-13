US has no plans to seize Iran’s enriched uranium so far — Trump

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. The United States does not currently intend to hold any military operations to seize Iran’s enriched uranium, said President Donald Trump.

"We're not focused on that. But at some point we might be. Right now we're focused on knocking the hell out of their missiles and their drones," he said in a recorded interview with Fox News radio station.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel.

US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.