Finland on list of targets for Russian nuclear weapons — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Finland was on the list of targets for potential nuclear weapons attacks after the lifting of the ban on its imports.

"Finland has lifted its ban on hosting nuclear weapons. What does that change for the Finns? Just one minor thing: their country is now on Russia's nuclear target list. Rejoice, Finland, you’ve reached peak security!" Medvedev said on X.

On June 17, the Finnish parliament approved a bill proposed by the government, allowing imports of nuclear weapons.