Russian military chief reports to Putin results of massive strike on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported the results of a massive retaliatory strike on targets in Kiev and other populated areas to President Vladimir Putin by phone earlier today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov highlighted that the strikes targeted only military or military-related facilities.

"General Staff Chief Gerasimov also reported the results of Russia's massive retaliatory strike on Kiev and other populated areas to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief during his regular morning briefing today. The strikes targeted solely military or military-related facilities," the Kremlin spokesman said.