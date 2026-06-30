Russian Cabinet closes border crossings with Baltic States, Finland

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian government decreed to close several railway border crossings on the state border with Latvia, Finland and Estonia.

"The movement of people, vehicles, goods and cargoes" via the border crossings designated by the government is suspended. The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify Riga, Tallinn and Helsinki about the decision made by Moscow and effective from July 1.

The closed border crossings include St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky, Vyborg, Vyartsilya, Ljuttja and Svetogorsk (all of them for Finland), Pechory-Pskovskiye on the border with Estonia, and Pytalovo bordering on Latvia.