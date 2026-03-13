Iran to provide safe passage for Indian ships through Strait of Hormuz — ambassador

NEW DELHI, March 13 (TASS). Iran will provide safe passage for Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz within the coming hours, Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali announced on Friday.

When asked by reporters about the possibility of transit through the strategic waterway, the head of the diplomatic mission answered in the affirmative. "Yes, because India is our friend. You will see this within two or three hours," ANI quoted the ambassador as saying.

"We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region. It is for this reason that the Indian government is helping us, and we, in turn, must also help the Indian government, as we are united by common beliefs and shared interests," Fathali added.

Earlier reports indicated that India has been negotiating with Tehran to secure the passage of eight Indian tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the strait. A total of 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently in the region.