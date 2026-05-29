US-Iranian memorandum does not include demolition of Iranian nuclear sites — agency

TEHRAN, May 29. /TASS/. The draft US-Iranian memorandum of understanding does not envisage the demolition of Iran’s nuclear sites and the disposal of its fissile material, the Fars news agency wrote citing sources.

The agency dismissed as untrue US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that Washington, in cooperation with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will extract enriched uranium and dispose of it. Fars said the draft memorandum of understanding did not make a single mention of such a scenario.

A source told the agency that Tehran will enter negotiations with Washington only after a ceasefire in Lebanon is reached, and some of Tehran’s frozen assets are returned to the Islamic Republic.

In an earlier comment on the potential deal between Tehran and Washington, Trump said that Iran’s "enriched material <…> will be unearthed by the United States <…> in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and destroyed.".