Delegates from 155 countries invited to first International Security Forum

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Invitations to the inaugural International Security Forum are being dispatched to representatives from 155 countries and 26 international organizations. The Russian Security Council (SC) press service confirmed to TASS that the event will take place in the Moscow Region from May 26 to 29.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the organizing committee for the forum was convened, chaired by First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Rashid Nurgaliyev. Attendees included leaders from various federal agencies - including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Financial Monitoring Watchdog Rosfinmonitoring - as well as representatives from the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, other law enforcement agencies, federal services, Moscow Region authorities, public corporations, and defense industry enterprises.

"The forum will be held under the auspices of Russia’s Security Council from May 26 to 29, 2026, in accordance with the presidential directive dated June 6, 2025," the press service stated.

Scheduled to feature the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security Issues, the forum will also include a variety of thematic sessions such as scientific conferences, roundtables, briefings, and presentations. Additionally, the event will facilitate bilateral and multilateral meetings, as well as outdoor and street exhibitions showcasing weapons, specialized equipment, security technologies, and innovative solutions within the defense industry, the Security Council added.