Peace, harmony among different faiths in Russia ensure its stability — Putin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Peace and harmony between the different faiths of Russia have been achieved thanks to a common culture, to which each people contributes, and this is precisely what ensures the stability of the Russian state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community.

"You mentioned peace and harmony among representatives of different faiths in Russia, and I must say that this is primarily thanks to the common and religious culture of the peoples of Russia. This lies at the foundation of the relationship that has developed between representatives of different faiths," the head of state noted. He emphasized that "each people and faith contributes its share because they understand that the stability and resilience of Russia depend on interaction between representatives of different ethnic groups, peoples and faiths." "And this is the contribution of every people of Russia to this stability and to creating conditions for future development and our victories in all areas. This is very important, and we will certainly support it," Putin assured.