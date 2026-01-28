Kremlin positively assesses start of direct talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi — spokesman

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The trilateral group on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi will continue its work; the Kremlin positively assesses the start of direct contacts, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Undoubtedly, the work continues. It is good that direct contacts have begun. These were very difficult talks, which started at the expert level. As you know, agreements were reached to continue them, so the work will continue," he pointed out.

Two rounds of negotiations on Ukraine took place behind closed doors in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The Russian negotiating team in Abu Dhabi was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On January 24, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a third round of trilateral talks the following week.