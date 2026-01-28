Trump’s tariffs, plans for Greenland breach NATO commitments — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. US tariffs against European countries and President Donald Trump’s plans to seize Greenland go against several North Atlantic Treaty articles, an unnamed NATO diplomat told Politico.

By threatening to impose tariffs on European countries and take over Greenland, Trump is violating both Article 2 and 3 of the Treaty, the diplomat said. Article 2 requires member states to "seek to eliminate conflict in their international economic policies" and to "encourage economic collaboration between any or all of them." In Article 3, NATO countries agree to "maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack," the text of the Treaty says.

Having spoken to several diplomats and politicians, Politico concludes that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s priority is to "keep the United States under Trump from walking away from Europe." However, this policy opens him up to criticism, diverting focus away from the rest of his responsibilities, the newspaper writes.