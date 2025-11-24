Russia hails OPCW’s course toward normalizing situation around Syrian dossier

THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the course of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) toward normalizing the situation around the Syrian chemical dossier, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky said.

"Russian hails the course toward normalizing the situation around the Syria chemical dossier. We welcome Qatar’s efforts toward establishing cooperation with the Syrian interim government and the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to the OPCW," he said at the 30th annual conference of the OPCW member states.

He called for settling the outstanding issues on the Syrian dossier in strict compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The document came into force for Syria on October 14, 2013 and within 30 days after that, Syria submitted an initial declaration on its chemical program. However, the OPCW claimed that the document was not correct and set up a special group to fill the gaps and remove discrepancies in the initial declaration.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country. Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa became Syria’s de facto new leader. On January 29, 2025, he proclaimed himself acting president for the interim period, which, according to him, will last from four to five years.