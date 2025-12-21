US National Intelligence confident Russia not planning to control entire Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard denied mass media reports on presence of Russia’s plans to establish control over the entire territory of Ukraine and other parts of the former Soviet Union in her statement posted on the X.

"This is a lie and propaganda," she said , commenting on data spread by Reuters on Friday, citing sources. The news agency "is willingly pushing on behalf of warmongers who want to undermine President Trump’s tireless efforts to end this bloody war that has resulted in more than a million casualties on both sides," Gabbard stressed.

The false narrative presented by the news agency is aimed "to block President Trump’s peace effort, and fomenting hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support the escalation of war, which is what NATO and the EU really want in order to pull the United States military directly into war with Russia," she said.

The truth is the US intelligence community briefed policymakers "that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO," Gabbard added.