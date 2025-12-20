Moon not interfering with star fall observation in longest night of 2025

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The moonlight will not interfere with observations of the Ursid meteor shower during the longest night of the year from Sunday to Monday, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium said.

"Meteor showers are observed by the naked eye. As cloudless sky as possible and lack of the Moon backlit are highly desirable," astronomers said. "Conditions for the Ursids observation in 2025 are favorable. The Moon close to the change (December 20) will not interfere in observation of meteors," they noted, adding that the Moon will be just 6% full.

The Ursid meteor show from the Ursa Minor constellation is observed annually from December 17 to December 25-27. The Earth flies at that time through the trail of particles left by the 8P/Tuttle commet, the originator of the show.

"The Ursids is the northernmost meteor show and it can only be observed from the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth throughout the night over the northern horizon. It can be seen all over Russia in fair weather. About 10 meteors per hour are expected," the Planetarium added.