Providing military aid to Ukraine weakens EU instead of making it stronger — Orban

BUDAPEST, December 20. /TASS/. Financing Ukraine and sending military aid there to continue the conflict with Russia only weakens the European Union, instead of making it stronger, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He recalled that the European Union’s summit on December 18 and 19 in Brussels decided to grant a military loan to Ukraine in 2026-2027 at the expense of a common European loan worth 90 billion euro. In the past four years, the EU allocated a sum of 180 billion euro to Kiev and thus, Europe’s overall assistance to Ukraine has reached 270 billion euro.

"Today, the problem is that with each new decision we are weakening ourselves instead of making us stronger. Ukraine adds no strength to Europe but only takes it away. We should not finance the Ukrainian army, we should not strengthen Ukraine but we should strengthen the armies of countries located west of Ukraine. We need to reinforce the armies of the countries of Europe for Europe," he said at a meeting with activists of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party in the city of Szeged.