US may continue strikes on Islamic State in Syria for several weeks — TV

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. The United States plans to continue strikes on Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) targets in Syria for several more weeks, NBC News reported, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the operation targets areas where Islamic State is trying to revive its potential and is geared to exterminate its forces and facilities. To accomplish this mission, the United States may continue delivering airstrikes for several week or up to a month.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on the X social network on Friday that US forces had launched Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria "to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on US forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria". "This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," he pledged.

On December 13, the Pentagon said two US National Guard members and one American civilian interpreter were killed during the incident in Palmyra in the central part of Syria’s Homs Governorate. According to the US side, they assisted a special operation against the Islamic State in the region. Shortly after that, US President Donald Trump vowed that retaliation would follow.