NEW YORK, May29. /TASS/. A US federal trade court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trumps’ sweeping tariffs on imports from going into effect, saying that the president overstepped his authority.

"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs," the court wrote, referring to the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.