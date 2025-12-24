Air defense systems destroy 132 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian Regions in 7 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Air defense systems on duty destroyed approximately 132 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian Regions between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time [10 a.m. and 5 p.m. GMT], the Russian defense ministry reported.

"On December 24, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time [10 a.m. and 5 p.m. GMT], 132 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty: 46 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 42 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 15 UAVs over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 12 UAVs over the territory of the Moscow Region, 7 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk Region, 4 UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Ryazan Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Oryol Region, 1 UAV over the territory of the Tula Region, and 1 UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the statement said.