Attempt to 'kidnap' Putin fraught with disastrous outcome for initiator — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Any attempts to detain and imprison Russian President Vladimir Putin will have disastrous consequences for their initiators, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She referred to a comment by Defense Secretary John Healy during his January 9 visit to Kiev, where he said that like the United States kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he would like to kidnap Putin to "bring the Russian president to justice."

"Leaving aside the inconsistency of the accusations that are being issued day after day and are already full of what they call propaganda cliches, it is obvious to any sane person that attempts of such actions against the head of a nuclear power will have disastrous consequences for their initiators," Zakharova said.

The diplomat reiterated that Russia sees such statements by the British defense minister as "his personal and insane fantasies. Unfortunately, this again suggests the dampness of the material from which many modern Western politicians are molded."