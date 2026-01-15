Europe needs to acquire weapons similar to Russian 'Oreshnik' — French president

PARIS, January 15. /TASS/. Europe, and France in particular, must acquire weapons similar to the Russian missile system with the hypersonic ‘Oreshnik’ missile, President Emmanuel Macron stated while addressing French military personnel at the Istres airbase in the south of the country.

"We must also acquire such weapons, capable of changing the situation in the short term," the president said in a speech broadcast on the Elysee Palace’s page on social media X.

Macron acknowledged that "France is within the range of the 'Oreshnik'".

The Oreshnik road-mobile intermediate-range missile system was employed for the first time in November 2024 when a hypersonic missile with a non-nuclear payload hit a Ukrainian military-industrial site in Dnepropetrovsk.

A day after the Oreshnik missile system was used in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had a stock of these ready-made missiles and that their serial production had already been arranged.