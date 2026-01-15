Russian envoy dismisses idea of OSCE sending mission to monitor Ukraine ceasefire

VIENNA, January 15. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has not given the Russian mission any indication that it plans to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told TASS.

"The Russian delegation is unaware of the OSCE having such plans. We see no prospects for the organization to engage in monitoring efforts in Ukraine, especially given the track record of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," he pointed out. "In short, this is more like wishful thinking by the Swiss Chairmanship," Polyansky added.