EU to support Greenland but security issues rest with NATO — official

BRUSSELS, January 15. /TASS/. The European Union will provide support to Greenland, but Arctic security issues rest with NATO, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Cyprus.

"Greenland can count on us politically, economically, and financially, and when it comes to its security, the discussions on Arctic security are first and foremost a core issue of NATO," she stated, as cited by the EUObserver media outlet.

"We will continue our work on Arctic security with our allies and our partners, including the United States," she added.

Earlier, a meeting between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, top Greenlandic diplomat Vivian Motzfeldt, US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took place in Washington. According to Rasmussen, Denmark failed to talk the US out of plans to acquire Greenland.